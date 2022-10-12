The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween. (McDonald’s)

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin and the Destin Library are piecing together a packed Halloween season. Events happening Oct. 18- Oct. 28 are listed below.

Spooky Storytime:

The Destin Library is hosting a pajama party spooky story time for kids on Oct. 18. Starting at 6 p.m. kids from 8-11 years old will hear different Halloween tales from librarian Laura Harris.

Kids can wear pajamas and bring stuffed animals. Snacks will be provided.

Those interested must register ahead of time on okaloosa.librarycalendar.com by clicking on the Spooky Tales event and filling out the form.

Anyone will questions can contact the library at 850-837-8572.

Fall Fest:

On Monday, Oct. 24 from 5-8 p.m., the Destin Community Center on Stahlman Avenue will host the Fall Fest. The event will consist of a kid’s costume contest and a Jack-O-Lantern contest.

Carnival games

Bounce house

Cakewalk

Ghostly café

Tickets will be sold on-site for food and games. Registration for the costume contest runs from 5-6 p.m. with the contest starting at 6 p.m. Ages 0-12 can enter.

The Jack-O-Lantern contest is for all ages. Pumpkins must be pre-carved and dropped off at the community center no later than 3 p.m..

The Fall Fest will also benefit the local non-profit Harvest House. The city asks those attending to bring one non-perishable food item to help stock their pantry.

Halloween Hike:

Those five and under are welcome to Trick-or-Treat at the Library starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 26.

The city said Destin Library’s annual Halloween Hike will feature library staff and volunteers handing out crafts, snacks, candy and toys. In case of bad weather, the library will give updates on Facebook.

According to a release, the library asks that those interested register ahead of time so they have enough goodies for all. To register, go to okaloosa.librarycalendar.com

Spookalicious Watch Party:

If you have not yet seen a Tim Burton movie, Oct. 28 is your chance. The Destin Library is hosting Frankenweenie and Beetlejuice starting at 5:00 p.m.

The city said pizza and drinks will be served at the after-hours event. The event is free to attend, but registration is recommended for a head count on food.

For more information call the library at 850-837-8572.