OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a mother and son after she was pulled over for an expired tag.

Venetia Berry, 62, was arrested after deputies spotted her driving a truck with an expired tag, which belonged to a utility trailer and not the pickup. Berry refused to stop and led deputies on a brief pursuit along Highway 85, which ended at her home, according to a news release from the OCSO.

While taking Berry into custody, her son, Mark Dandridge, 38, came towards deputies screaming. When Dandridge didn’t listen to deputies, he was tased, according to an arrest report.

The taser didn’t have much effect on Dandrige and began to “tussle” with deputies, according to the report. Dandrige was tased a second time, but didn’t give up. Instead, he ran from deputies and was later tracked down by a K-9 deputy.

Dandrige was found at a neighbor’s house, according to the report. Dandridge was charged with resisting arrest with violence. Berry was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving with a tag not assigned, according to the release.