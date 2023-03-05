DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin Commons hosted the 5th annual Mac and Cheese Festival for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast on Sunday, March 5.

WKRG News 5 sponsored the sold-out event with 1,600 tickets sold and 15 cooking teams.

“Larger crowds for sure but we have five more cooking teams,” said Executive Director Shervin Rassa. “It’s just the community’s support but not just our community. So many people from Georgia, South Alabama and I’ve heard some folks from Tennessee come down here for this event. It’s crazy the impact the Mac and Cheese Fest has.”

The Emerald Coast chapter oversees clubs from Pensacola to Panama City. Rassa said each dollar donated to a club multiplies into a $22 impact for local kids.

“It’s really helping kids stay in school, graduate on time, in high school e can plan for their future and living healthy lifestyles,” said Rassa. “But my favorite priority outcome area is good character citizenship, that we are raising more sound young people that are going to be productive, caring, responsible citizens in our communities.”

Rassa said they hope to raise more than the 2022 event at $65,000. The next big project is summer camps.

“If you want to get them in for the summer you need to do it now, we fill up pretty quick,” said Rassa. “So get with your local club and call your club directors to get on that list. We try to not turn kids away but unfortunately, we are limited with capacity and staff and things like that. SO be real proactive about joining.”

Winners:

People’s Choice: Jackacudas Seafood and Sushi

Judge’s Choice: Boathouse Oyster Bar

Kid’s Choice: Sauce Boss Burger Co @ The Eatery

The BGCEC will host a Fall Festival season, learn more about their projects and upcoming events online.