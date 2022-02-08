FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Pedestrian safety is a hot topic for residents and visitors to Okaloosa Island. For the 2022 season, new solar-powered pedestrian warning lights are being installed at seven crosswalks.

Once activated by walkers, the signs will blink on both sides of the roadway.

Motorists are required to stop and allow pedestrians to cross at these locations, even if the lights are not on. Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners

The county said the new solar-powered signs were funded with infrastructure surtax dollars. To see more projects funded by the surtax, click here.

Okaloosa County said the lights will be installed by Friday, Feb. 11.