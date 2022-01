OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County Deputy captured snow on camera Monday morning near Fort Walton Beach.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was in the Lowes parking lot off Beal parkway in Wright, Florida.

The video was taken around 3:00 a.m. January 3 after a 75-degree day Sunday, January 2.