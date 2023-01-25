FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd.

The front door was shattered and items were taken from the phone store.

OCSO released photos from the store in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850.651.7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.