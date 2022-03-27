OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed three people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10.

The driver, a 27-year-old male, was driving a blue chevy on I-10 going westbound. FHP says the chevy ran off the road to the north side of the interstate and collided with a tree before overturning. The passenger, a 24-year-old woman was critically injured. The driver and a one-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

FHP says this is an ongoing investigation.