UPDATE (7:13 a.m.): Grady Rose Robinson has been found. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Okaloosa County need your help finding a missing senior citizen. The Sheriff’s Office sent a news release early Tuesday morning saying a Silver Alert was issued for 77-year-old Grady Rose Robinson who suffers from dementia. The news release reads:

She left her home on Reinke Drive around 11:30 a.m. Monday in her car. Her vehicle, described in the flyer, was seen heading south on State Road 85 around 1:30 p.m. Her cell phone was found at her residence. Anyone with information please contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

We will continue to follow this story as we get more information.