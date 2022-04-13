OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies detained three people after someone shot into a car while a baby was inside Wednesday evening.

Deputies were called to Newcastle Drive April 13 for reports of shots fired at a car. Investigators believe a woman was driving along Newcastle Drive when someone fired shots inside her car.

A baby was inside the car at the time of the shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was seriously injured. The victim has declined to press charges, according to the post.

Okaloosa deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting.