Shoplifting on the rise the week before Christmas, 5 arrested at outlet mall

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Shopping is up at the outlet malls, and so is shoplifting. Walton County deputies say a Silver Sands Outlet shopper called in a tip about a man throwing an arm full of clothes into a U-Haul.

After deputies searched the area, they arrested three people from Quincy, Fla., for shoplifting. Deputies also found a firearm and 14 grams of cocaine inside the vehicle.

A few days later, a group from Opp, Ala., were caught with $1,800 in stolen items.

Deputies say theft crimes increase every December at the outlet mall. This year, they added extra patrol to keep shoppers safe.

“We got SRD’s out there, we got patrol out there, we got people on bikes, we have them roving. We have foot patrol that actually goes into the stores so we have a presence out there,” Walton County Deputy Allen Pullings said. “Hopefully, we can deter it.”

Deputy Pullings says the mall owner has a policy for employees to not approach someone they believe to be stealing.

Deputies say this keeps theft incidents from turning physical but does not stop them.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office says if you see anything suspicious while shopping, call them at 850-892-8111 to check it out.