OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were called to Coyote Ugly nightclub after shots were heard in the parking lot Friday morning.

Deputies confirmed that a shooting happened outside the Destin club after shell casings were found in the parking lot Friday, April 8. A man spotted running across Highway 98 was later interviewed by deputies.

The man told deputies that he got into an argument with another man claiming to have a concealed carry permit and that he “was going to kill everybody,” according to a Facebook post from the OSCO.

The man claiming to have the conceal carry permit was dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans, according to the post. No injuries were reported, but deputies will continue to investigate the shooting. If you have any information, call the OSCO at 850-651-7400 or call the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.