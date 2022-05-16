MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office found more than two dozen shell casings in the parking lot of a Mary Esther business after a shooting on May 16.

The incident occurred just after midnight at Cash’s Sports Page Lounge, located off Miracle Strip Parkway near Fort Walton Beach High School. According to witnesses, somebody pulled into the parking lot and fired a gun multiple times before driving off.

No injuries were reported, and officers said they found no blood at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (850) 651-7400 and Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.