OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Okaloosa County are looking for a swimmer last seen just before sunset Friday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office issued an “Aqua Alert” for a distressed swimmer.

A post says 32-year-old Nicholas Brown was last seen one mile south of the East Pass in Destin at about 4:30 Friday afternoon. Brown was wearing a black wet suit with a yellow snorkel. A post on their Facebook page says multiple agencies are involved in the search. As of 4 Saturday morning, the post had not been updated. We’ve reached out to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for more information and are waiting to hear back.