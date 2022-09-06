SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County has a new millionaire. Gloria Johnson of Shalimar took home the cash-out option of $2,330,000 from the $2,500 a week for life scratch-off game.

Johnson bought the winning tickets at the Raceway gas station in Shalimar. She accepted the cash-out payment on Friday, Sept. 2.

Address: 1183 North Eglin Parkway

The store won $4,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Each scratch-off game is $5 with a 1-3.85 odds of winning.

Find more Florida lottery games and winners here.