OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Shalimar, Fla. man, who was arrested in October 2021, has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for the production and distribution of child pornography.

Jeffery W. Boone, 32, plead guilty on multiple counts of child sexual exploitation on Nov. 18, 2021. According to court documents, Boone used the social media app Kik Messenger to distribute images of child pornography. In October 2021, undercover agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation made contact with Boone and obtained these images, which include himself with a small minor female.

The FBI obtained online records relating to his anonymous profile and was able to trace the photos back to Boone. The FBI agents obtained a search warrant for his home, which is where the minor female was rescued from. The FBI along with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office seized digital devices from the home and Boone then confirmed that he had abused the child.

After Boone is released from prison, he will have a lifetime of supervised release. Boone will also be required to register as a sex offender.