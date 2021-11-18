Shalimar man pleads guilty to distributing child pornography in ‘real-time’ through app

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cellphone in New Orleans. Most Americans don’t believe that their personal information is secure online and aren’t satisfied with the federal government’s efforts to protect it, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MeriTalk. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — A Shalimar man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of producing and distributing child pornography “in real-time” through the Kik Messenger app.

Jeffrey W. Boone, Jr., 32, of Shalimar, pled guilty this past week to federal charges related to the production

and distribution of child pornography.

An undercover agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation witnessed Boone distributing images of child pornography that he was creating “in real-time” to others online through Kik Messenger in 2021. His victim was less than 10 years old. Law enforcement was able to identify Boone and execute a search warrant on his residence.

“There is no greater charge than the protection of our children,” acting U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody said after Boone’s guilty plea. “Acts of such depravity are horrific and will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted. Our law enforcement partners are to be commended for the swift, collaborative efforts, which

resulted in the rescue of these children.”

Boone is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2022 and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 to 30 years in prison.

Another man in Walton County pleaded guilty to similar federal charges of producing and distributing child pornography through the same app. Michael J. McClure, 44, of DeFuniak Springs, is facing a minimum sentence of 20 years to life in prison. In McClure’s case, an undercover FBI agent witnessed him distributing images of child pornography online to “a group of like-minded individuals” on Kik Messenger. McClure was producing child pornography of a minor who was less than 10 years old. During his guilty plea, McClure admitted to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise with others on Kik Messenger who were working together to victimize multiple minors across the country during 2020 and 2021.