OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Shalimar man was arrested after hundreds of images of child pornography were found on his phone, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jeffrey Leanorad Pybus, 39, was arrested after investigators were granted a warrant to search his phone. Over 200,00 files of child pornography were found on his phone, according to the FDLE. Children under five years old were shown being sexually abused, according to the release.

FDLE investigators worked on this investigation with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations. Pybus was charged with:

30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

One count of promoting a sexual performance by a child

One count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Pybus was booked into the Okaloosa County jail. If you have any more information about Pybus, call the FDLE’s Pensacola Regional Operations Center at 800-226-8574.