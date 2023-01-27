SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant.

Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week.

According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in the past four months for narcotics.

“I hate to say this but the saga continues, I mean this just continues to be a problem,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden. ” It is problem for the good law-abiding citizens that live in this community, it’s a problem for the developers that are trying to sell homes in this community, It’s a problem for our county commissioners that receive multiple calls and complaints on this specific residence.”

Aden confirmed in a report that a narcotics death has been reported at the residence.

“Several months ago we were out here for the same exact problem, overdoses, drug use, narcotics, drug sales,” said Aden. “We did a search warrant, we pulled 18 people out of the house, we ended up arresting 13 people that day.”

Sheriff Aden said they also brought the state department out to investigate abuse of the elderly charge from the first search.

OCSO pulled 13 people out of the home Friday, seven were booked into Okaloosa County Jail on Jan. 27 for charges ranging from resisting arrest to narcotics possession.

Aden said his department is looking to solve the problem of this house being a hot spot for drug activity. When deputies arrived, the home had no running water or electricity. Aden said the home is infested with roaches and fleas.

“Our hands are somewhat tied, this is a homestead property and there are certain rights that homestead people have in the unincorporated community of Okaloosa County,” said Aden. “We are working with the county to possibly do a nuisance abatement.”

Many drug arrests are listed on the Okaloosa County Jail site, but no names or arrested have been confirmed to match this search. Check back for updates.