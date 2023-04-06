Shalimar Elementary hits the target with 4 State Championships in Archery

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Some students at Shalimar Elementary can be easily recognized by their blue t-shirts. They are a part of the State Championship Archery team.

The archery program, led by coach Keith Oliver, has four state championship titles, the most recent at the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) State Tournament held on Feb. 24-25, 2023, at Lake City Middle School in Lake City, Fla.

“We do a lot of tournaments, so I just tell them it’s another tournament. We set a goal at the beginning of the year to shoot a 2,700 to qualify for nationals,” said Coach Keith Oliver. “Once they shoot that it’s easy for them, say, look, we’ve already met this goal and if we shoot this particular goal, we’ll be state champions.”

Oliver teaches Physical Education. Each year he holds archery lessons for fourth and fifth graders. Students interested in the sport can try out for the team.

“I was talking to my assistant coach the other day and trying to figure out how and what the difference is with us compared to everybody else in the state. I start teaching it during the physical education class, during their PE class, and if they are excelling in it and want to try out for the team then they try out for the team. So we get the best of the best that after a while that really want to shoot so they really want to be there,” said Oliver.

At the NASP tournament, four students stood out amongst the hundreds of competitors.

Emily Boyles ranked 1st in the state amongst fourth-grade girls and 7th overall.

Lucy Ferguson ranked 4th in the state among elementary girls.

“My favorite thing about archery is that when I’m on the range shooting, it’s just like me, the bow and arrow and target, and I just have as much fun as I want,” said Lucy Ferguson.

Riley Boswell took the 3rd spot among elementary girls.

Linkoln Updike, a first-year competitor finished 3rd among elementary boys.

The team welcomed WKRG News 5 for their first shooting practice since the state title in Feb. The next step for the team is the National tournament on May 11 to 13 in Louisville, Kentucky.

“We practice to get the cobwebs out because after state we have a good period of time before nationals and yes, we’re state champions here, but compared to the rest of the United States, we’re not necessarily that competitive. We do our best out there and we go to have fun. It’s a great experience for them, a once in a lifetime in some cases for them to go shoot with 1,500 to 14,000 other archers,” said Oliver.

While winning and hitting the bullseye is the fun part of the sport, Oliver said archery brings out more in the students than just hand-eye coordination.

“Perseverance and that if even if they’re not very good at something if they practice, they can end up doing something well,” said Oliver, “and then being able to focus, they need to focus out here and they can focus in the class as well.”

Oliver has been teaching the program for 10 years and has a background with a bow and arrow. He said anyone interested in archery should check out teams across Okaloosa County Schools.

Liza Jackson Preparatory School in Fort Walton Beach, Destin Middle School, Meigs Middle School and Choctawhatchee High School all have ranking teams in the state.