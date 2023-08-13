OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say a major roadway is closed this morning due to a serious traffic crash. According to a post from the OCSO Facebook Page made at 5 Sunday morning the intersection of Miracle Strip Parkway, also known as Highway 98, and Mary Esther Boulevard is closed. That’s in the city of Mary Ester, Florida.

The post also says the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Team is on the scene. The post didn’t say when the roadway may reopen or what may have happened in the collision. We’ll continue to update this story as we get new information.