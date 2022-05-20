OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a second person that was wanted in connection with the bar shooting that happened in Mary Esther on May 16.

Maricia Knox, 32, had a warrant out for her arrest in connection with gunshots being fired into a person’s car in the parking lot of Cash’s Sports Page Lounge in Mary Esther, Fla. According to deputies, Knox has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony violation of probation.

Knox’s co-defendant Chris Seymore was arrested earlier in the week. Seymore was charged with aggravated assault. Twenty-seven shell casings were found at the bar.

On May 19, officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department saw Knox in a vehicle at a business in the area. She attempted to run but officers were able to apprehend her. Now, Knox is facing charges from FWBPD as well.