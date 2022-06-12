DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire-Rescue officials said they were looking for a swimmer that went under the water Saturday afternoon. According to a Facebook post made late Saturday afternoon, fire boat number nine was looking for a downed swimmer west of Crab Island. The post said they were also joined by several other agencies. So far no additional updates as of Sunday morning.

It’s been a busy season for Destin Fire-Rescue. Officials said, so far, 2022 has been a record year for water rescues. Lifeguards rescued 61 people during the Memorial Day Weekend. 86 in the first 10 days of June.