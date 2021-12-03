Scuba center offering college credit and certifications with new program

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Becoming a scuba diver sounds like a bucket list item, but here on the Gulf Coast, anyone can get certified.

Emerald Coast Scuba in Destin launched a new program taking kids into the underwater world for school credit.

The Science Sea program was created for kids 12 and up interested in marine studies. Scheuermann says it was a personal project for her to spearhead.

Master scuba diver trainer Julia Scheuermann, explains how the program works.

“When I was in 8th grade and wanted to go scuba diving but begin stuck doing school, how could I combine the two when I was that age and this was the perfect solution,” said Scheuermann.

The program is split between pool time and class time. Each course is twelve days long.

“Out of those 12 days, four of them we have guests speakers coming and talking to the kids about different career fields in diving,” said Scheuermann.

Students who complete the program will be advanced open water certified, CPR certified, earn two full college credits for science-based courses and community service hours with a scheduled beach clean-up.

Once you are certified, you are a diver for life. They will host two more sessions in 2022.

You can see the dates and prices for the course here.

Follow this link for the information flyer.