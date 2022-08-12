OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a school bus carrying 27 children “side-swiped,” a sedan Friday morning, but no one was injured, according to a release from FHP.

According to the release, the school bus was traveling south on Eden Square near Kittrell Lane when a sedan was driving west on Eden Square. The school bus “failed to maintain a single lane while navigating the curve.”

The bus crossed over the center line at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and “side-swiped the sedan in the center of the curve,” according to the release. The driver of the sedan was an 18-year-old from the Crestview area.

Parents and guardians of the 27 children on board were notified, according to the release.