LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A school bus change for Laurel Hill kids in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the county bus backed into a tree while using a driveway to transport kids to school.

FHP said the 64-year-old driver was making a routed u-turn on Old Ebenzar Rd south of Old Place Rd when the back right corner of the bus hit a tree at a low rate of speed.

5 students ages 9 to 13 were on board and were not injured. FHP said they were all near the front or middle of the bus when it happened.

The driver was cited for the crash and a second bus came to take the kids to Laurel Hill School.