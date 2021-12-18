Santa to start his neighborhood visits with the Crestview Fire Department

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 24: Santa Claus proceeds down 6th Av, during the 90th Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2016 in New York City. Security was tight in New York City on Thursday for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after ISIS called supporters in the West to use rented trucks in attacks […]

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Fire Department is kicking off their Santa Sleigh Ride Dec. 19 in Crestview.

Firefighters are helping Santa visit the city’s neighborhoods and hand out candy.

Santa’s visit was originally scheduled to start Saturday, Dec. 18, but inclement weather has pushed the event to Dec. 19.

Santa will visit the following areas:

Sunday, Dec. 19 at 8 a.m. The route will start at Foxwood Estates and continue through Highways 85 and John King Road.

Monday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. The route will start at James Lee Boulevard and continue through East Redstone.

Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8 a.m. The route will start at Valley Road and continue to James Lee Boulevard.

The Crestview Fire Department will be escorted by the Crestview Police Department during their ride through the city’s neighborhoods.