DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sailboat sank just north of Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay. A mast and the top of the boat are all that remain visible from the shoreline.

The boat is located in a shallow part of the bay outside of the wake zone. The boat does not have any lights or safety markers. Other boaters in the area are asked to avoid it and be cautious when navigating to or from Crab Island.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) spotted the sunken boat on Feb. 4. An FWC red notice tag has been placed on the sailboat to mark it was investigated and ready for removal.

An investigation revealed the boat sank without a working propeller engine. The owner bought the boat for cheap and took it out from a Niceville boat launch.

FWC said the owner ran the sailboat aground. The boat eventually capsized causing water to flood the hull. By definition, it is considered in a wrecked condition.

The owner was cited with a misdemeanor for leaving the boat in a derelict condition. FWC said when they track down owners of vessels such as the sailboat, the owner has 30 days to respond to get a plan together to salvage the boat.

FWC is working with the Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team to remove the derelict boat from the water. FWC said the vessel should be removed in 30 days.

To avoid derelict/abandoned vessels or legal trouble if a boat sinks, FWC recommends boat owners have a pump to lift the vessel back up and tow it to a marina.

Another option is to have coverage like Sea Tow, similar to AAA for the roadways, which will help if you find yourself stranded with a sinking boat.

If anyone on the water spots a derelict boat, call FWC at 888-404-3922.