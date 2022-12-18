OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday.
According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene.
This happened on the 700 block of Sixth Street, near Joe’s Bayou, and deputies are waiting for a tow truck to remove the RV from the home.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
