Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV went into a home in Destin Sunday.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday.

According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene.

This happened on the 700 block of Sixth Street, near Joe’s Bayou, and deputies are waiting for a tow truck to remove the RV from the home.