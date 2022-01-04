Routine traffic stop leads to Meth charges against man in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man was charged with possession of methamphetamine after being stopped by deputies, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean Coy, 27, was pulled over by deputies due to an expired vehicle registration tag. The deputy that pulled Coy over said the smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and Coy told the deputy that he did not have a medical marijuana card.

During the initial search, deputies found a sandwich bag in his front pocket which tested positive for methamphetamine. Deputies also found a backpack that contained a loaded handgun and magazine, a digital scale and three corner bags of methamphetamine.

During a second search, Coy attempted to run while being put into handcuffs but deputies were able to tackle him to the ground.

Coy is being charged with: