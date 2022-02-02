DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast Burger Company in the Destin Commons brought in new team members this year, Robot waiters.

The two different bot models in the store are made by Rudu. The larger one holds trays of food, the smaller one can take drinks and milkshakes.

A manager for the commons location said the robots will increase customer service by getting rid of a line format to get food. Customers will now order food and have the robots deliver meals right to the table, rather than stand in a line to order and pick it up.

The robots are operated by staff, the moving platforms can have conversations with guests, and can stop and maneuver around changing obstacles.

The Destin Commons store is one of two burger joints for the company and the first with the new wait staff. The manager said the Panama City location will re-open later this year with the robots.

The store said the new robot employees will not replace in-house staff.