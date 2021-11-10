Road rage argument leads to man getting hit by a car, Okaloosa County Sheriffs say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with aggravated battery causing physical harm on Nov. 10 after he allegedly struck a man with his car last month.

Devin Robbins, 27, was charged by Okaloosa County Sheriffs for hitting a man with his car Oct. 22 near Old River Road and Highway 90 in Baker.

Robbins believed that he had been cut off by the man while they were driving, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

An argument then followed once Robbins and the man got out of their cars at an intersection. Robbins then got back into his car and floored the pedal, hitting the man and sending him into the windshield, according to the release.

The man then rolled off the car and hit the ground, suffering large abrasions and a dislocated shoulder, according to the release.

Robbins then left the scene, but Okaloosa County Sheriffs found video surveillance and interviewed witnesses that placed him at the scene.

The man who was hit, did not have a weapon and did not approach Robbins before he was hit, according to the release.