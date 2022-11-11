BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Parks and Recreation Department staff finished renovations to the Baker Community Center this week.







Located at 5503 Hwy 4, the community center underwent major renovations to allow the space to be rented out for parties and events.

Full kitchen

Outdoor pavilion/grilling area

Playground for the kiddos

1,731 square feet of indoor main venue space

3 bathrooms

Ample space for parking

The county released important insurance information if the center is wanted for commercial events.

Liability Insurance is required (usually about $100) if:

You are holding a commercial event

There is any onsite cooking -Including grilling outside

Kitchen equipment other than refrigeration will be used

Rental information can be found on the county website.

The center is attached to the Baker Arena, home of the spring rodeo and dozens of other events.