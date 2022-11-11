BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Parks and Recreation Department staff finished renovations to the Baker Community Center this week.
Located at 5503 Hwy 4, the community center underwent major renovations to allow the space to be rented out for parties and events.
- Full kitchen
- Outdoor pavilion/grilling area
- Playground for the kiddos
- 1,731 square feet of indoor main venue space
- 3 bathrooms
- Ample space for parking
The county released important insurance information if the center is wanted for commercial events.
Liability Insurance is required (usually about $100) if:
- You are holding a commercial event
- There is any onsite cooking -Including grilling outside
- Kitchen equipment other than refrigeration will be used
Rental information can be found on the county website.
The center is attached to the Baker Arena, home of the spring rodeo and dozens of other events.
“This park has 2 arenas, 196 stalls, concession stands, and 29 RV hookups with water and electricity for the rodeo crowd. In addition, there is a community center, walking path, archery range, playground equipment and picnic tables.”Okaloosa County Government