DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A record was shattered in the first month of the world’s largest lionfish removal tournament, the Emerald Coast Open.
The pre-tournament is open to all teams starting Feb. 1. The main two-day tournament and festival are held in May each year.
- Emerald Coast Open Main tournament – May 19,20
- Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Festival – May 20,21
The ECO is held in Destin with teams participating across the region. In 2022, teams removed 13,835 lionfish.
- Main Tournament -11,253
- Pre-Tournament – 2,582
ECO said the pre-tournament single diver record sat at 604 through the entire tournament until this year.
Tim Shivers with the DWM team brought in 785 fish in the first month of the 2023 event.
“So far 1 month into this year’s ECO pre-tournament that number has been broken!!!! 1 month!!! Way to go Tim Shivers! Keep up the great work!”Emerald Coast Open
The scoreboard as of March 10 is as follows:
|Tim Shivers
|DWM 1
|785
|Bob Brown
|DWM 1
|268
|Dyllan Camplejohn
|Camplejohn 1
|181
|Austin Robbie
|Reel Easy
|160
|Brian Bounds
|Spearitbounds
|137
|Seth Camplejohn
|Camplejohn 1
|131
|Mark Klienpeter
|DWM 1
|129
|Rob Pate
|Under Pressure Divers
|113
|Tim Robinson
|Zookeeper Dive Team
|82
|Cody Robinson
|Zookeeper Dive Team
|82
|Daniel Landis
|Blue Bucket
|69
|Ryan Hawks
|Hawks
|63
|Michael Cospliech
|Todd’s leam
|32
|Adam Fike
|Down N Out
|30
|Kevin Stage
|Down N Out
|30
|Riley Sluder
|Solo Operator
|26
|Sherrie Wagner
|Bounty Hunters
|20
|Roston Henderson
|IBD
|16
|Jason Nemes
|Unknown
|13
|Robert Grunwald
|In The Clouds
|11
|Dennis Stein
|In The Clouds
|11
|Larry Garcia
|Bounty Hunters
|8
|Lisa Dahlem
|Messy Bunns and Guns
|5
Registration for both the pre-tournament and main event is still open. You can sign up online from the ECO website.
Prices are given out monthly during the pre-tournament with large cash prizes and gifts during the main event in May.