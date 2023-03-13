DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A record was shattered in the first month of the world’s largest lionfish removal tournament, the Emerald Coast Open.

The pre-tournament is open to all teams starting Feb. 1. The main two-day tournament and festival are held in May each year.

Emerald Coast Open Main tournament – May 19,20

Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Festival – May 20,21

The ECO is held in Destin with teams participating across the region. In 2022, teams removed 13,835 lionfish.

Main Tournament -11,253

Pre-Tournament – 2,582

ECO said the pre-tournament single diver record sat at 604 through the entire tournament until this year.

Tim Shivers with the DWM team brought in 785 fish in the first month of the 2023 event.

“So far 1 month into this year’s ECO pre-tournament that number has been broken!!!! 1 month!!! Way to go Tim Shivers! Keep up the great work!” Emerald Coast Open

The scoreboard as of March 10 is as follows:

Tim Shivers DWM 1 785 Bob Brown DWM 1 268 Dyllan Camplejohn Camplejohn 1 181 Austin Robbie Reel Easy 160 Brian Bounds Spearitbounds 137 Seth Camplejohn Camplejohn 1 131 Mark Klienpeter DWM 1 129 Rob Pate Under Pressure Divers 113 Tim Robinson Zookeeper Dive Team 82 Cody Robinson Zookeeper Dive Team 82 Daniel Landis Blue Bucket 69 Ryan Hawks Hawks 63 Michael Cospliech Todd’s leam 32 Adam Fike Down N Out 30 Kevin Stage Down N Out 30 Riley Sluder Solo Operator 26 Sherrie Wagner Bounty Hunters 20 Roston Henderson IBD 16 Jason Nemes Unknown 13 Robert Grunwald In The Clouds 11 Dennis Stein In The Clouds 11 Larry Garcia Bounty Hunters 8 Lisa Dahlem Messy Bunns and Guns 5

Registration for both the pre-tournament and main event is still open. You can sign up online from the ECO website.

Prices are given out monthly during the pre-tournament with large cash prizes and gifts during the main event in May.