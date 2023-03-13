DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A record was shattered in the first month of the world’s largest lionfish removal tournament, the Emerald Coast Open.

The pre-tournament is open to all teams starting Feb. 1. The main two-day tournament and festival are held in May each year.

  • Emerald Coast Open Main tournament – May 19,20
  • Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Festival – May 20,21

The ECO is held in Destin with teams participating across the region. In 2022, teams removed 13,835 lionfish.

  • Main Tournament -11,253
  • Pre-Tournament – 2,582

ECO said the pre-tournament single diver record sat at 604 through the entire tournament until this year.

Tim Shivers with the DWM team brought in 785 fish in the first month of the 2023 event.

“So far 1 month into this year’s ECO pre-tournament that number has been broken!!!! 1 month!!! Way to go Tim Shivers! Keep up the great work!”

Emerald Coast Open

The scoreboard as of March 10 is as follows:

Tim ShiversDWM 1785
Bob BrownDWM 1268
Dyllan CamplejohnCamplejohn 1181
Austin RobbieReel Easy160
Brian BoundsSpearitbounds137
Seth CamplejohnCamplejohn 1131
Mark KlienpeterDWM 1129
Rob PateUnder Pressure Divers113
Tim RobinsonZookeeper Dive Team82
Cody RobinsonZookeeper Dive Team82
Daniel LandisBlue Bucket69
Ryan HawksHawks63
Michael CospliechTodd’s leam32
Adam FikeDown N Out30
Kevin StageDown N Out30
Riley SluderSolo Operator26
Sherrie WagnerBounty Hunters20
Roston HendersonIBD16
Jason NemesUnknown13
Robert GrunwaldIn The Clouds11
Dennis SteinIn The Clouds11
Larry GarciaBounty Hunters8
Lisa DahlemMessy Bunns and Guns5

Registration for both the pre-tournament and main event is still open. You can sign up online from the ECO website.

Prices are given out monthly during the pre-tournament with large cash prizes and gifts during the main event in May.