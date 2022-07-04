DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Just in time for Independence Day, Destin residents woke up to flags on their front lawns Sunday, July 3.

Realtors with ERA American Realty selected neighborhoods around Destin and Okaloosa County to place flags for the holiday weekend.

Joyce Campbell is a first-year realtor with ERA. She chose her own neighborhood off Legion Drive to decorate. Campbell walked every street with hundreds of flags in hand and staked the flags in front of each mailbox.

“This is just a way of supporting our community and supporting 4th of July and giving out complimentary flags,” said Campbell.

ERA does the flag placing every year. Other agencies in the area decorate for easter and other events.

“I just hope they feel patriotic and show their love for America and just let the flag wave,” said Campbell.

Campbell comes from a military family and moved to the area from Dallas Texas last year. She said having a town full of patriotism has made the move easy and welcoming for her family.