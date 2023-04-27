DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Rental home prices in Okaloosa County are up 17% from this time last year. Joe Capelotti, President of the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors said the increase is normal, but says the market is stabilizing.

“I like to use the word stabilizing because prices are not really dropping. They’re just coming into the area where they should be,” said Capelotti. “The market with rentals works kind of in conjunction with the sales. So if sales are up, that’s because our quantities of available rentals are down, so as that shifts we begin to get more available properties.”

Capelotti said the median price for a rental in Okaloosa County sits at $2,250. This is mainly in the Crestview area when looking at two or three-bedroom homes.

“Crestview right now and Navarre are picking up big with the sales of those homes simply because the value is much better than it is in the communities such as Fort Walton and Destin, which are sought after more by investors right now,” said Capelotti.

As more people move to Florida, Capelotti said the best way to find a rental is to look at the rental company sites directly.

“Third-party sites are getting information anywhere between one to three days after it’s already happened. So if you’re in a crunch to get something now and it becomes a very popular property, you are battling with others who are using the same stuff,” said Capelotti. “So stay ahead of the game and use the property management website versus those third-party sites.”

Looking ahead, Capelotti said an increase in home building across the region will ease the rental market further.

“I believe that new construction is going to help those people who are looking to buy here and stay just to be their home. So that will ease the rental market slightly. I don’t foresee a huge drop or huge change over the next 6 to 12 months. However, a lot of that depends on what’s going to go on in the banking world and the interest world of how that’s going to drive prices.”