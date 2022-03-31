DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin Fire-Rescue department has a new tool to make the roads safer for emergency vehicles responding to scenes.

A notification will be sent to nearby phones and cars when fire trucks and ambulances are approaching.

The newly installed HAAS system activates when emergency lights are turned on. Alerts will be sent up to 30 seconds in advance and can reduce the risk of collision by 90%.

According to the HAAS website, notifications are sent to apps like WAZE, car navigation systems, mobile devices, and Apple Maps.

Alerted drivers have more time to slow down and move over, lowering the risk of a collision and improving safety for responders, workers, and other vulnerable road users. HAASalert.com

The safety cloud network will connect to the Stellantis vehicles EVAS system and alert drivers when emergency vehicles are nearby.

Destin Fire-Rescue installed the Safety Cloud on all department vehicles.