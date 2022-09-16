DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin native and city councilman Rodney Braden is looking to trade his vote for the Mayor’s seat in 2022.

“I’m already termed out as council, I’ve been on council for eight years,” said Braden. “So I’m ready to run for mayor and keep things rolling in the direction we’re going.”

Braden lives, works, and plays in the city of Destin. Raising his three daughters on the Gulf Coast town before joining the local government role in 2014.

“As far as the mayor, it’s to keep going the direction I’ve been going for the last eight years,” said Braden. “When I ran for council my platform was, I was not a politician, I was here for the love of my community and people. And I’ve proven over the last eight years and I’ll keep right on going as mayor.”

The councilman says he aims to keep Destin rolling in the right direction, with major infrastructure projects on the forefront of the agenda.

“First is getting our Crosstown Connector finished and getting our power underground. Then try to figure out a way to alleviate some of the traffic,” said Braden.

A small businessman himself, Braden has worked as a home repair contractor for decades. He said with millions of tourists and growth every year, he sees repairs the city needs to make.

“We gotta get our infrastructure under control first. I know people just, a lot of building right now, but we gotta get our roads and infrastructure fixed to support it,” said Braden.

How’s the campaign going so far?

“Right now, I mean we’re just getting started. I just started putting the signs out yesterday. So we’re early, getting early in it, so just looking forward to it,” said Braden.

Braden does not yet have a campaign website. You can find more about this candidate on the City of Destin council page.

The mayor race will be on the November 8 General Election ballot. Voting registration ends Oct. 11. Early voting will begin on Oct. 24.

Check WKRG.com for the profile of Braden’s opponent.

Braden met for an interview with WKRG News 5 on the docks of the Destin harbor Wednesday, Sept. 14.