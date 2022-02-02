FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents of Willow Bend neighborhood in Fort Walton Beach say police are rarely seen or called to the area.

Tuesday looked different as dozens of police and sheriff vehicles lined Bentwood Lane for the discovery of two bodies.

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED:

Annastacia Merrel, 52

Patrick Tymoch, 51

“The police officer said this is one of the calmest neighborhoods in Fort Walton, ” said neighbor Juan Shane. “So we are shocked.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Merrel and Tymoch were found shot to death Tuesday afternoon when deputies were asked to perform a wellness check.

OCSO believes the two were killed on Monday, Jan. 31.

OCSO is looking for 47-year-old Chad Akenbrand in connection to the case. Shane told WKRG News 5 Merrel lived with Akenbrand in the house. The other victim, Tymoch, has an unknown connection.

“I’ve been here four months and I know everybody. but it’s calm. everyone sticks to themselves,” said Shane.

Multiple neighbors say they did not hear gunshots or any commotion coming from the house before the welfare check. Law enforcement was on scene for hours Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s a big loss to the neighborhood, cause she was really nice never bothered anybody,” said Shane.

SEARCH FOR CHAD AKENBRAND CONTINUES:

Okaloosa Sheriff’s looking for person of interest in double homicide investigation

Deputies located a black Ford Mustang Wednesday belonging to Ankenbrand. OCSO is now searching for a stolen 2013 silver Nissan Juke with an Auburn University license plate he could be driving. Deputies say he is armed and dangerous.

OCSO said Ankenbrand has family ties in Mt. Carmel so he may be spotted in this area. The license plate number is GPN066. If you have any information, call the MCPD at 618-262-4114.

Anyone who has seen Ankenbrand is asked to call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or share tips with Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS or through the P3 Tips mobile app.