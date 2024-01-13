OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Okaloosa County need your help finding a man last seen Thursday afternoon. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office issued a “Purple Alert” for Paul Rojas Jr. of Baker Saturday morning.

According to a news release, Baker was last seen at his home on Highway 180 around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. That’s near the border with Escambia County, Alabama.

From the news release:

He is described as a white male, 5’10, 285 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is possibly in a 2018 silver Toyota Rav4, bearing Florida license plate “97CEJD”.

Anyone with information please call the OCSO immediately at 850.651.7400 or the Purple Alert hotline at 1.888.356.4774.

Here’s more information on a “Purple Alert” in Florida: The Florida Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder; an intellectual disability or a developmental disability; a brain injury; other physical, mental or emotional disabilities that are not related to substance abuse; or a combination of any of these and whose disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or seriously bodily harm.