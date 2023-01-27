DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola has pelicans, and Okaloosa County now has herons. A project by Okaloosa Public Arts is bringing 20 fiberglass heron statues to the Emerald Coast.

The goal of the project is to raise awareness of public art and showcase artists’ talents across the county. 20 artists were chosen as finalists to decorate each pre-fabricated 5-foot-tall three-dimensional heron in a unique way.

(Okaloosa Public Arts)

OPA said the herons are done and being topped with a clear coat before installation. A map of the stature locations will be released soon.

The organization is hosting a reveal reception on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Okaloosa Administration Building in Shalimar. The event is open to the community.

OPA said they plan to add more herons in the future.

List of featured artists: