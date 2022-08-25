NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers lined the streets Thursday making a path for fallen K9 officer Blue with the Niceville Police Department. The procession ran along the community streets leading Blue to a private NPD ceremony at the Niceville Community Center.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of police officers from multiple agencies stood to salute K9 Blue and his handler’s family as they entered the private ceremony Thursday morning.

K9 Blue was killed in a car crash on August 7, 2022. Handler Sgt. Phillip Ritcheson was injured in the crash but will be ok. A formal End of Watch ceremony is slated for Friday, August 26 at the Northwest Florida State College Mattie Kelly Arts Center.