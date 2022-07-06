FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A candidate for Okaloosa County Commission said her campaign Facebook page and social media accounts were hacked with several pornographic videos and terrorist group photos posted to them.

CareySue Beasley told WKRG News 5 that an email from Facebook corporate notified her about the inappropriate posts on June 27, 2022. The company deleted the images and videos and suspended Beasley from her accounts for breaking community standards.

Beasley said 11 different posts were made including four different pornographic films and a photo of an ISIS flag.

The posts led to a 29-day suspension on her platforms. Beasley believes she was directly targeted based on the timing of the hack.

“It was 100% absolutely deliberate. Intentionally and politically motivated. No question in my mind,” said Beasley. “There are no coincidences. With the multiple posts that make those restrictions stack and puts it all the way up to early voting. You know this puts me into August almost, and early voting starts on August 13 and so this is prime time. This is when all the candidate forums are and stuff like that. I absolutely believe it was intentional and they knew what they were doing.”

Beasley runs five different Facebook pages including verified business pages and community groups. Since the hack, Beasley can’t post or use social media. Beasley is also locked out of her Facebook-owned Instagram accounts.

Beasley filed a criminal report with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Beasley also formally appealed the restrictions with Facebook.

Beasley said she has not heard back from the FBI. Facebook corporate reached out to her Wednesday, July 6 offering to help her navigate the problem. With the current restriction, Beasley is not allowed to access her accounts until July 26.

“In a perfect world, I would like Facebook to release my accounts and let me get on my merry way with campaigning and selling donuts and selling vacation rentals and let me get back to talking to my neighbors and communicating with my neighbors about making the county better,” said Beasley. Worst case scenario, Facebook makes me wait it out. I have 27 more days. If Facebook makes me wait it out, I don’t believe they will, then I take other avenues like Twitter, TV ads, things like that. And then this person does get prosecuted, absolutely, and I am 100% pressing charges. I hope we absolutely know who does it. This cannot be tolerated in the world that we live in.” CareySue Beasley

Beasley hopes OCSO can find who made the posts to her pages quickly.

CareySue Beasley is running for District 2 seat against incumbent Carolyn Ketchel and Matt Lupin. Early voting for Okaloosa County primary races begins on August 13. The primary election day is August 23. General Election Day is November 8.