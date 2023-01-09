NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Police released video of a suspect allegedly stealing items from multiple cars Saturday night in Niceville.

Police said the burglaries happened in the North Cedar and North Palm Neighborhoods.

The videos show what police believe to be the same man in two different instances. Niceville Police said this person made entry to several unlocked vehicles and stole several things, including a firearm.

“Sadly, we don’t believe it’s his first time doing so,” read the Niceville Police post.

Niceville Police wants to remind folks to lock their cars at night and to not leave firearms in their cars overnight.

Anyone that can help identify the suspect from the videos can call NPD at 850-729-4030, email npdintelligence@niceville.org, and Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 850-863-TIPS or on their app (P3 Tips).