FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD) released new information about a shooting on the Cinco Bayou Bridge Thursday afternoon.

A 15-year-old male was shot in the head while he was in a vehicle headed south on the bridge.

FWBPD said they are looking for an older model white sedan. They do not have a make or model but said the car is either missing one hubcap or has a donut. Police said the vehicle also has tinted windows, and it’s possible one of the windows is missing tint.

FWBPD said the victim was in the passenger seat of the car southbound on the bridge when the white car pulled beside the passenger door and started shooting.

Police believe this was not a random act of violence and is being investigated as a targeted crime.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment, there is no update on his condition.

Anyone with information can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 863-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips Mobile App.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.