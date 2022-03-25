FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are looking for a young girl with special needs around Fort Walton beach.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said on a recent Facebook post, Charlotte Sullivan was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday, March 25.

The post read a ‘Missing Endangered Child’ and asks anyone that has seen her to call immediately.

CALL 850-833-9546

FWBPD said Charlotte has trouble communicating and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Charlotte is 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.