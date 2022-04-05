FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man caused a chaotic scene at the CEFCO gas station on Eglin Parkway Tuesday.
Fort Walton Beach Police (FWBPD) said Elijah Sutton, 22, pulled a man from his work truck at the gas station Tuesday, April 5.
Police said Sutton then tried to run the victim over but hit a parked car and a fuel station.
Sutton struck a light pole trying to flee the scene.
When FWBPD arrived, Sutton argued with the officers before being taken into custody.
Police found unprescribed drugs on Sutton at the time.
The 22-year-old is charged with Carjacking, Aggravated Assault with intent to commit a felony, Resisting without violence, and Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Read the full release from FWBPD below:
Elijah Sutton entered the parking lot of the CEFCO and forcibly removed the victim from his company vehicle. Sutton then attempted to run over the victim who was fleeing on foot. During Sutton’s attempt to strike the victim, Sutton struck a parked vehicle and a fuel island, where the victim was attempting to seek shelter. Sutton then sped through the parking lot to flee the scene but struck a light pole. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Sutton on the property and following a short altercation, with officers, Sutton was taken into custody for Carjacking, Aggravated Assault with intent to commit a felony, Resisting without violence, and Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Due to the quick response of the Fort Walton Beach Police Department and the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office a violent felon was taken off the street.
Should anyone have any further information pertaining this incident, please contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS (8477).