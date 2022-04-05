FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man caused a chaotic scene at the CEFCO gas station on Eglin Parkway Tuesday.

Fort Walton Beach Police (FWBPD) said Elijah Sutton, 22, pulled a man from his work truck at the gas station Tuesday, April 5.

Police said Sutton then tried to run the victim over but hit a parked car and a fuel station.

Sutton struck a light pole trying to flee the scene.

When FWBPD arrived, Sutton argued with the officers before being taken into custody.

Police found unprescribed drugs on Sutton at the time.

The 22-year-old is charged with Carjacking, Aggravated Assault with intent to commit a felony, Resisting without violence, and Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

