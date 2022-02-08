FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is trying more tactics to solve the Jan. 27 shooting of a 15-year-old boy on the Cinco Bayou bridge.

FWBPD said anyone with pictures or videos leading up to and following the crime scene can file them in an online folder.

To submit evidence, click here. The form will ask for a name, birth date, and cell phone number. Once filled out, FWBPD will send a secure link to that phone number where pictures and videos can be added.

Law Enforcement closed the southbound lanes on the bridge for hours Friday, Jan. 27 after gunshots rang out. The 15-year-old was shot in the head while sitting in the passenger seat of a car. Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

FWBPD said they are searching for an older model white sedan. They do not have a make or model but said the car is either missing one hubcap or has a donut. Police said the vehicle also has tinted windows, and it’s possible one of the windows is missing tint.

A worker at AJ’s on the Bayou said they heard five gunshots and saw cars bumping into each other before cops arrived.

Anyone with information or anyone who would like to speak with Fort Walton Beach Police is asked to call 850-833-9549. To stay anonymous, contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 863-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips Mobile App.