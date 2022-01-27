FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Police responded to Chester Pruitt Park off Mc Griff Street Wednesday afternoon for a man stabbed in the neck.

Fort Walton Beach Police say Kenneth Boyd, 57, was stabbed by Tyrone Brantley, 53, around 2:45 p.m. Boyd told officers he knows Brantley by the name ‘Tank’.

Officers arrested Brantley at the scene. He told deputies he was in a fight with Boyd but did not stab him. He is charged with aggravated battery.

The altercation between Brantley and Boyd is believed to have initiated over a stolen bicycle seat. Fort Walton Beach Police Department Press Release

Boyd was treated by EMS and the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department and released.

Police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Mooney at 850-833-9546.