CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple Crestview residents awoke to strings of gunshots Thursday morning in different neighborhoods. Crestview Police said the shots were fired between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. after a car chase on multiple residential streets.

Major Andrew Schnieder with Crestview PD said shots fired calls came in before 2 am off Redstone Ave in the Crooked Pines townhomes neighborhood. Minutes later more calls for gunfire near Old Bethel road. And then later again at Kenndey PI and North Ave.

“It doesn’t appear that specific houses were targeted, but it doesn’t appear that there were potentially 2 vehicles that were chasing after each other and exchanging gunfire between each other. We don’t have vehicle information. So we have actually had seen the actual vehicles,” said Schneider. “We don’t have descriptions of those vehicles specifically, but we do have some information pertaining to potential people that were involved in the incident.”

Crestview PD called in more staff for Thursday’s shift to search the areas. Schnieder said officers have picked up more than 20 bullet casings in the reported neighborhoods.

“We did recover some casings from that and it appears to be from different weapons. We are figuring out what type of weapons but we have indications of more than one weapon being from there,” said Schneider.

Schneider said cars on streets and homes were caught in the crossfire but no one was injured.

Crestview PD said they do have a person of interest in this case but will not release any more information at this time. Schneider said they are working with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in the case. In the meantime, he said the public can help.

“It’s important that people contact law enforcement if they do hear gunfire, but more importantly, you know people that have cameras,” said Schneider. “If they have ring cameras that might have picked something up that we can get vehicle descriptions from or even home cameras and the shooting has taken place near their home, we would appreciate the content.”