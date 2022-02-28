NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Niceville Police Department have identified another person who was killed in the shooting that happened at John Sims Parkway on Feb. 11.

Bryson Tyrese Mitchem was identified as the second man who was killed during the shooting in a parking lot at John Sims Parkway. Mitchem, along with Brandon Dequan James, was injured during the shooting. Both men died from their injuries, according to Crestview Police. Lamar Luna was also injured during the shooting but survived.

One man was found in the parking lot of John Sims Parkway, while the other two were found at Lake Court and Palm Boulevard. The man found at John Sims Parkway was pronounced dead on scene, according to a Facebook post from Crestview Police.

Officers found one person dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds at Lak Court and Palm Boulevard. Officers are continuing to investigate the shooting. If you have any information, call the Niceville Police Department Tip Line at 850-729-4020.